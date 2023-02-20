Renaissance Group LLC Buys 22,939 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $88.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

