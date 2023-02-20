Renaissance Group LLC Buys 3,748 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.
ACN stock opened at $277.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.61. The company has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
