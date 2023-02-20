Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

APH stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.