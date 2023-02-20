Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.24 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

