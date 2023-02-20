Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BRP worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.90.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

