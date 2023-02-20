Renaissance Group LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

