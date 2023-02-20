Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,170 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,818 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 15.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

