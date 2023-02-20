Renaissance Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.