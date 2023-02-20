Renaissance Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Genpact comprises 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Genpact worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,537,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Genpact by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,225 shares of company stock worth $14,301,162. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

G opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

