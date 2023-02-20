Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136.94 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Render Token has a market cap of $416.92 million and $136.94 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00006604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

