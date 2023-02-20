Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 932,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,555. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $820.74 million, a PE ratio of -904.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Repay by 131.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

