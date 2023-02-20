Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 1,089,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,042. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

