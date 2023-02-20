Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %

QSR stock opened at C$90.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.732 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

