Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $76.44 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $76.44 million and $659,056.22 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

