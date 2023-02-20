RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

RIBT opened at $1.22 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

