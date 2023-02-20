RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $55.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,136. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $155.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $12,191,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.