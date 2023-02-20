Robert W. Baird Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $259.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $259.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

