Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.42.

Roblox stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

