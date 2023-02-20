Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

