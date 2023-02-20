Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $71.56. 19,891,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 11.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 23.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

