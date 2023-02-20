Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.19).

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,309.33). In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($14,123.89). Also, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,309.33). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 112.46 ($1.37) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.70 ($2.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.67. The stock has a market cap of £9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,623.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

