Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 5,721 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 456.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.16 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

