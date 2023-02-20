Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys Shares of 12,055 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

