Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $11.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 261,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $99.35.

