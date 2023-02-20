Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Purchases Shares of 14,892 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

