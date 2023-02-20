Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

