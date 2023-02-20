Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Takes $962,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

