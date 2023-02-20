Rosenblatt Securities Increases PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $37.50

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,430. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.