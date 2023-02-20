Roth Mkm Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $165.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.52. 3,862,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

