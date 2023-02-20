Roth Mkm Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $165.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.
Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.52. 3,862,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
