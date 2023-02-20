Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

MFC stock opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$50.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.74. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

About Manulife Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

