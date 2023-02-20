Royal Bank of Canada Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 515,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $184.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.