Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 321,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,464. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $689,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

