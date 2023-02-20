Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $46.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.47. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 285,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares in the company, valued at $248,800,147.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 285,058 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,800,147.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,241 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

