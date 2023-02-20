Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $46.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.47. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,241 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
