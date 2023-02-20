Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

