Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Sabre Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of SABR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 10,994,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. Sabre has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
