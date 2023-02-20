Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sabre Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of SABR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 10,994,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. Sabre has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

