Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $288.75 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $288.75 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.86 or 0.00057292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.8751308 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

