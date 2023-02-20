Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 478,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,761. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.