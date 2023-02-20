Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 478,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,761. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

