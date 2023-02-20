Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 9,098,365 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,098,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,216,000. Yamana Gold accounts for about 4.0% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.95% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Yamana Gold Profile

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

