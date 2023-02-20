Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,515. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

