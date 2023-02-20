SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SciPlay by 2.5% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Price Performance

SciPlay Company Profile

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.20 on Monday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.