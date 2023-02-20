Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

