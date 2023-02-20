Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $76.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:STNG traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $62.16. 1,848,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

