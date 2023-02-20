SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $748,000. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.05. 1,460,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

