SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,332 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,842. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

