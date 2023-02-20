SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

