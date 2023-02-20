SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $783,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCH stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $165.37.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
