SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $238.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,406. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

