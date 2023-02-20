SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 501,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,394. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.