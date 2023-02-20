SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.