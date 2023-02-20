SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.52. 2,633,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,870. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

